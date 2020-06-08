Second Lt. Rosalyn Mikel always wanted to become a pilot – a dream she held since childhood.

She will soon be living that dream.

Mikel recently received her bachelor's degree from the prestigious U.S. Air Force Academy, one of the military service academies that provide free, four-year college education to the lucky ones who get accepted every year.

Mikel graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in legal studies and a minor in Japanese.

Her education at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, means she can pursue a career as an officer and a pilot in the Air Force.

She received her diploma in April from Vice President Mike Pence in a ceremony that allowed family to watch via livestream because of social distancing restrictions.

She's currently visiting home on Guam, and after her summer break, she will go on to her first assignment at Travis Air Force Base in California, where she will get further pilot training.

"It has always been my dream since I was little," Mikel said of becoming a pilot.

She's lived on Guam since she was 2, after the family relocated from Arizona. Her parents met when her dad, who is from Palau, was stationed at a U.S. Air Force base in Panama.

Her father, Alfonso Mikel, served 20 years in the Air Force and wanted to be a pilot, but he couldn't be qualify because he is colorblind.

Looking forward to flying the 'heavies'

"I'm super excited," the new Air Force officer said of the beginning of her career in flight.

The Air Force designates which planes she will fly but future pilots get to submit a wish list for which aircraft they'd like to operate.

At the top of Rosalyn's wish list are what are called the "heavies" – massive aircraft meant to move troops and cargo – such as a C-17.

She prefers these aircraft, she said, because these are often used in the Air Force across the Pacific, which mean she may be close to home.

It's not easy to get into the service academies, which have a high rejection rate out of preselected candidates through various nomination paths including nomination by a member of Congress, or the vice president or president of the United States. About 11% of students who receive nominations get accepted each year for a scholarship that's worth nearly $500,000 based on a Government Accountability report.

Mikel was nominated by then-Del. Madeleine Bordallo.

Rosalyn Mikel was also accepted into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in her senior year in high school, but she chose the Air Force – a family legacy.

Thankful for parents, teachers

She thanks her father and her mother, Carmen Mikel, and her educators for the achievements she has attained.

Rosalyn Mike graduated high school from St. John's School.

Mikel also has her former educators at St. Thomas Aquinas to thank. In her junior year of high school, the school closed because of financial difficulty, prompting her to move to St. John's.

Perseverance is one thing Rosalyn Mikel would like today's students to learn from her success.

"The most important thing is not to give up, even though it's tough," she said.

Sister following footsteps

A younger Mikel sibling also is on her way to a future in the military.

Rosalyn's younger sister, Roxanne Mikel, a 2020 graduate of St. John's, was recently accepted to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

She will begin her journey at the Merchant Marine Academy this July.

Roxanne was a decorated swimmer on the island, and will now go on to swim for the Merchant Marine Academy swim team as an NCAA-recruited athlete, her family said.