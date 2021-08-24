Guam daughter nominated for Best Pop Song in San Diego

Tonya Ascura, also known in the music scene as Tonya Jae, has a lot to be proud of, especially now that one of the San Diego artist's recordings has been nominated for Best Pop Song.

"I am an artist from Guam, originally from Agat," she said. "I started my music career in 2019, when I featured in one of my very best friend's songs, it's called 'Just You' by Ray John."

At the time, she was not confident in her musical abilities and she didn't know if music was something she would pursue, but with the help of Ray John, she found the courage to share some of the music she had worked on.

"We got that first single recorded in-studio, it's called 'Leave the House,'" Ascura said. "We just released our very first EP."

"Leave the House," was released in August 2020 and has been nominated for Best Pop Song at the 2021 San Diego Music Awards.

Ascura wrote the song in 2018, she said, and the lyrics for the song came to her in an unconventional way.

"I was falling asleep and as I was falling asleep I got that first melody. I said, 'We don't have to leave the house,'" Ascura said.

With the melody playing in her head, she put pen to paper and ended up writing a love song.

"It's pretty interesting because it's the only love song that I wrote that wasn't about any love interest in particular. I just remember one night I was with three of my friends and we were supposed to go out somewhere and we all got lazy so we just decided to stay in and we still had a really good time together," Ascura said.

"I Imagined that I was with someone and wrote it in a sense of someone who was just having a real bad mental day and I wanted to be there for that person and ended up canceling all plans and having a good time. So it's a song that no matter where you are basically you can make the best out of it," Ascura said.

"Leave the House" was one of seven songs nominated in the Best Pop Song category. Other nominees included:

Astra Kelly - "In This Life"

Chandler Bay - "Don't Fall Asleep"

Maria San Roman - "Paradise"

Marie Haddad – "Atlantis II"

Sammy Bel Mar - "Confession"

The Verigolds - "Julia"

According to its website, the San Diego Music Awards started in 1991 as a way to recognize the achievements of the diverse San Diego music community. Awards are presented in multiple categories, recognizing many different genres of music including rock, jazz, hip hop, Americana and world music.

The SDMA is being held today at Humphry's by the Bay at 7 p.m.

Leading up to the event, Ascura said she was nervous as things start to get real.

"I think I've just been too busy these past few weeks with other things, and I haven't really had the time to sit down and soak it in, but I am really excited," Ascura said, "I am starting to feel the pressure. I was just happy getting nominated, and I think it'd be cool to win."

Regardless of whether she takes home the award, Ascura intends to continue her musical journey by diving into the business. Music runs in her family, she said.

"It does run in my family more on my Dad's side, I think," Ascura said. "On his side there's a lot of musicians coming out of the Philippines. I've been playing since I was a child. I started guitar at 10 years old."