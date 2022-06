Petty Officer 2nd Class Jaelene Marie Padua Sanchez is serving with Naval Aviation Warfare Development Center supporting TOPGUN aviators at the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center as an intelligence specialist on board Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada.

She is a 2015 John F. Kennedy High School graduate.

“I learned the importance of patience and understanding at a young age,” Sanchez said. “Taking the time to understand things before reacting is a skill that helps in life.”