U.S. Air Force Lt. Pollara Cobb is a Tamuning native who, in high school, held the titles of female scholar athlete of the year in 2010 and most inspirational athlete in 2007.

In May 2022, the track and field star can add doctor to that list.

The John F. Kennedy High School alum is set to graduate from medical school at Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Maryland in a few months.

She is also on track to be promoted to the rank of captain about the time she graduates.

“I am on cloud nine right now,” Cobb said. “I am beyond ecstatic. I am thrilled. This is a miracle. I praise God because he’s always been looking out and listening to my heart's desires. I came a long way. To come to this point, I feel so relieved. I feel so happy. I am ready to become a doctor and to help people.”

Cobb took some classes at the University of Guam after graduating from JFK in 2010 before she transferred to Emory University where she got her bachelor’s degree in chemistry.

“I wanted to be a doctor and made that decision when I was 14 or 15," she said.

Her mom had fallen ill.

"And on the island it was just me, my mom, and my sister. She’s my only living parent. But, she got sick and our island did not have what they needed to help her with her condition, so they had to fly her to the Philippines," the soon-to-be doctor said.

"At a young age, I was like we live in this beautiful island. It’s like the most progressive place in this area, so why don’t we have this type of doctor or why don’t we have these resources? That is how my interest sparked in medicine. I was to pursue medicine, become a doctor, and then return to the island ... and give back to the community because I definitely know what it is like to be in a place where you lose a parent because of the lack of resource.”

It’s a journey that’s taken her to closer to a profession where she is helping others, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s a crucial time in joining the fight to end the pandemic,” Cobb said.

She said her medical specialty match was in otolaryngology, which deals with ear, nose and throat, and head and neck surgery.

Cobb will do her residency at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The last time Cobb was on island was in 2018, which is why she said her mom, Rose Slaughter - who is doing well today - is excited to see her daughter home for the holidays before Cobb completes her last lap at medical school.

“She is very proud and very happy, hence why she called you for this article,” Cobb said, laughing.

Cobb encourages more people from the Pacific islands to never give up on their dreams and to join the medical field.

“If you are passionate about something, you should definitely pursue it whole-heartedly,” she said. “I was talking to my mom, and she said if you had asked me if my daughter is going to be a doctor, I wouldn’t believe it, because we don’t come from money. Our family is not well educated. I am the first person to go to college in my family. There are things that society tells us that we can’t be. If you are truly passionate and want to go for it then don’t take no for an answer … Just take it day by day. Trust yourself and trust God’s vision for you.”