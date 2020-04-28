The Guam office of defense contractor Environment Chemical Corporation, or ECE, announced recently the company has been selected as the master contractor for a medical facility for COVID-19 patients in Denver, Colorado.

“Our local office in Guam is pleased to share this news of ECC’s important role in combating COVID-19 pandemic,” said Terry Davis, senior project Manager of ECC.

The pop-up treatment facility is now being built at the Colorado Convention Center, as part of plans for a 2,200-bed “Tier 3 medical shelter.” The temporary facility is meant for patients who are recovering from COVID-19, requiring regular medical checks and not necessarily urgent care. This would allow their state hospitals to deal with the most critically ill patients.

ECE is working with the Army Corps of Engineers, and this project is estimated to cost millions of dollars shared by the state and federal government. The design in Colorado is based on a template from the Army Corps as used in New York’s Javits Convention Center and elsewhere.

In Guam, ECC provides comprehensive and competitive design-build, construction, environmental remediation, disaster response, energy, munitions response, and international development services to clients.

Between 2010 and 2011, ECC Guam-based team worked with 100% local small businesses to completely renovate Kosrae Hall on Andersen Air Force Base, one of the base’s oldest living quarters. ECC also received the Guam Contractors Association's Excellence in Construction Award for the execution of two time-critical Navy task orders to mitigate contaminated soil.