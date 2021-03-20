The recently passed American Rescue Plan permits the estimated $660 million allotted to Guam to also be used for up to $13 per hour increase in pay for essential workers.

"We have heard the calls for equity from our essential workers, and were very pleased that the Senate enabled this provision for them to be eligible for additional pay," stated San Nicolas.

"The local government must now take the steps necessary to make essential worker compensation happen, and we look forward to those who have been on the front-lines sustaining our economy, health, and safety finally receive the support they deserve."

San Nicolas said the legislation could include those essential workers in the private sector, to include nurses as well as others whose continued work ensured people were able to get food and other necessities.

"The provisions are to be established by the local government," San Nicolas stated. "If they wish to include private sector workers as I believe they should, they need to include that in their program specifics they transmit to treasury for consideration."

The Guam Daily Post has reached out to Adelup for comment.