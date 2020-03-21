Guam Delegate calls for parity at AAFB, NBG; long lines on Saturday morning to access military facilities

On Saturday morning, the lines to enter Andersen Air Force Base and Naval Base Guam commissaries were long.

Videos and photos circulating on social media shows long lines of vehicles waiting to park, and people standing in lines to get into facilities.

For hundreds of veterans, retirees, Guardsmen and reservists living on Guam this is the first day they’ve had access to military installations to shop for food, check mail at the post office, and other necessities.

Guam Delegate Michael San Nicolas in his correspondence to Admiral Menoni included a message he received from a family member of a veteran. They recently moved to Guam from Washington state and receive mail at AAFB post office.

“My family, along with a couple others, are concerned about the AAFB orders which restricts access to the retirees and veterans. Most of the retirees are the elderly, and veterans are the disabled,” the letter states. “We are restricted from obtaining our mail until Saturday and Sundays only. This is a huge problem for the veterans who receive prescriptions through the mail. By the time we have access to for mail, the line for bulk pick-up is long.”

The letter writer adds that the restriction has also meant additional delays in medical appointments.

“In addition, we waited over two months for an appointment for my husband's pain, which he obtained from an overseas deployment injury. We cannot afford to go any longer without him seeking medical attention. He has multiple metal brackets in his mouth from his jaw splitting in 3 places. We are managing his pain, but for how much longer??? Please help us, and all the other families in our situation. We are willing to provide appointment letters, if it means getting access during the weekdays. We are willing to be escorted to the mailbox if it means getting those prescriptions. We don't pose any more threat than the Commissary and other workers who live off base and are granted access during the weekdays. Please, please help us!”

San Nicolas’ letter to the admiral reiterated the disparity of not allowing veterans, retirees, Guardsmen and reservists access to military facilities on installations.

The delegate noted that military installations have access and quantity controls in place which would help ensure facilities such as the commissaries and exchanges have ample supplies for everyone. With those measures in place, he asks when will those groups who are not active-duty personnel be allowed access during the weekdays.

San Nicolas’ letter, dated March 20, said no other military installation has “policies as exclusionary as those enacted on Guam.”

He noted that Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada did implement similar restrictions but reversed them “almost immediately after affected groups become irate.”

He said locally voiced concerns haven’t been addressed but also “recent access adjustments by base command since affected groups expressed dissatisfaction have created even more restrictions, with non-active access days further subdivided by age groups, and active access days remaining unchanged.”

The delegate is referring to recent changes to commissary hours that provides two hours on Sunday mornings for senior citizens.

“With no other jurisdiction in the country restricting base access due to COVID-19 as is the case on Guam, I again request urgent reconsideration on the basis of service member, veteran, and retiree equality all across the country.”