Guam delegate co-leads House bill to replenish FEMA funding

Guam Del. James Moylan is a co-lead for a bill that would ensure the Federal Emergency Management Agency continues to receive critical funding.

Moylan, the island's voice in the House of Representatives, announced Monday in a press release that he joined Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz as a co-lead of H.R. 4295, which would replenish funds used for the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, also known as the Disaster Relief Fund. The fund is currently projected to be depleted by August.

Moylan added in the release that the bill is a companion to a measure introduced in the Senate, S. 2029, which was introduced with the goal of appropriating $11.5 billion to "carry out the necessary objectives of the Disaster Relief Fund, which is a critical funding piece for Federal Emergency Management Agency."

Moylan said becoming a co-lead for H.R. 4295 was part of finding solutions to ensure that recovery efforts following Typhoon Mawar aren't hampered by a lack of funds.

"Upon learning of FEMA's financial state as it correlates with Guam's recovery efforts, it was vital for our team to identify solutions, to ensure that no one in our community is denied the opportunity of disaster relief benefits due to the funding source depleting," Moylan said in the release.

He added that funds also go to other jurisdictions that have suffered from natural disasters.

Moylan and Moskowitz will focus on finding additional co-sponsors for the bill in the House as well as advocates in the Senate. Moylan, according to the release, also reached out to President Joe Biden to seek his administration's position on the issue, but has yet to receive a response.

"Considering the stated figure the measure proposes to be appropriated, there will certainly be challenges with this measure," said Moylan. "Our belief is that this is inevitable, that Congress replenishes the Disaster Relief Fund, but the question is by how much and in what approach."