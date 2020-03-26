Guam Delegate discusses $1,200 payout, plus $930 a week unemployment benefits in COVID-19 relief package

Guam’s Delegate to Washington D.C. provided an update on legislation that aims to provide relief in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

Delegate Michael San Nicolas said the current legislation is a compromise between the House and the Senate, and while there are tweaks that still need to be made the primary elements have broad approval. Those include:

• Up to $1,200 in a one-time direct cash assistance to every qualifying tax payer: You had to have had paid taxes or filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019, and have social security numbers.

• Unemployment insurance of $930 a week for those who lost their job or were furloughed.

Both programs will require the local government to work with the federal government and the timeline for those aren’t clear as GovGuam will likely await passage of the bill into law and specific directions.

You can listen to his message here: https://youtu.be/jwa8W7LTwR0.

The payout for the direct cash assistance will require the Department of Revenue and Taxation to reconcile tax filers with U.S. Treasury, San Nicolas said.

Additionally, because Guam doesn’t currently have an unemployment insurance program already set up, the Guam Department of Labor will have to work with its federal counterparts to create a program, which will then have to be approved before they can start dispersing payments to individuals.

“That’s why we were asking businesses to hold on to their payrolls … for this bill to pass and for the government to implement the program then everything will turn on in the unemployment side and we’ll be able to smooth everything out and there’s not going to be a shock to the system,” he said.

He added that some people will be able to qualify for both direct assistance and unemployment insurance.

“You will get both if you qualify for both … that’s $1,200 plus the $930 per week on the unemployment insurance side but again that depends on how quickly the local government can get that program up and running,” he stated.

The delegate added that people who have mortgages that are federally backed will receive mortgage forbearance for up to 180 days.

“That passes through to renters because the legislation will also suspend evictions for 120 days,” he stated.

He said people in Congress are still working out some of the numbers on how landlords will be compensated for that time period.

Employers could get payroll tax credit

San Nicolas noted the legislation also provides a refundable payroll tax credit for 50% of wages paid by employers during the COVID crisis.

The credit is available to employers:

• Whose operations were fully or partially suspended due to COVID-19 shut down orders

or

• whose gross receipts declined by more than 50% when compared to same quarter in 2019.

The credit is based on qualified wages paid to employees:

For employers with more than 100 employees, qualified wages are wages paid to employees when they are not providing services due to COVID-19.

For eligible employers with 100 or less employees, all employee wages qualify for the credit whether the business open or subject to shut down.

Additionally, the credit is available for the first $10,000 of compensation including employees health benefits. The credit is available for March 13 to Dec. 31.