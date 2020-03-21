Guam’s Delegate to Washington D.C. is reaching across the aisle in an effort to ensure that Guam is included in all relief packages for COVID-19.

In a letter to the leadership of Guam’s Republican party, Del. Michael San Nicolas notes that their cooperative effort help assure the war claims legislation was passed by Congress. The war claims legislation, he said, will likely be signed into law by March 27.

“As our cooperation has rendered critical results for our people on the issue of War Claims, I again seek the support of the Republican Party of Guam to join me in ensuring that our island is fully included in this critical cash relief component,” he wrote. “The House, Senate, and Administration have all in various circumstances indicated a desire to incorporate a per-citizen payment ranging from $1,000 per adult and $500 per child as part of the COVID-19 relief efforts.”

He noted that discussions with the White House has indicated that Guam will be included in COVID-19 relief packages.

“However, it is critical that the Republican controlled Senate and White House also support our inclusion. As such, I once again seek the assistance of the Republican Party to secure this resource for our island should it come to fruition for the rest of the country,” he stated.