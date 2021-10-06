A day after local gas retailers increased prices to $4.85 for a gallon of regular grade fuel - the highest in years - Guam's representative to Congress, Del. Michael San Nicolas has re-engaged the Federal Trade Commission to include Guam in their review of oil and gas price activities in the United States.

"We started this work in the Guam Legislature when I was a senator, and were unsuccessful in getting the Congressional office at the time to push the FTC to review our gas price issues on Guam," San Nicolas stated.

"As Guam's Congressman we are re-engaging the FTC on the issue of Guam gas prices, as they have indicated a nationwide effort is underway to look into oil and gas price manipulation under the Biden Administration, and we are looking forward to working closely with them for Guam gas price activity to finally be evaluated federally."

Lina M. Khan, chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission, responded San Nicolas' request, thanking him for his "vigilance in promoting competition."

"Thank you for your letter requesting inclusion of Guam in Federal Trade Commission efforts to police unlawful business conduct in oil and gas markets. I appreciate the information you provided in that regard," Khan wrote. "As I outlined in my August 25, 2021 letter to the Director of the National Economic Council, FTC staff will be ramping up oversight of oil and gas markets to prevent unlawful practices that harm Americans at the pump."

San Nicolas said his office is arranging additional meetings as requested by the FTC. He will keep the community updated as new information becomes available.