The Democratic Party of Guam's executive director who was arrested on Wednesday, and subsequently charged with driving while impaired, was released after having spent hours in jail.

Chirag Bhojwani, who was also charged with transporting an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond following a magistrate's hearing before Superior Court of Guam Judge Benjamin Sison.

Bhojwani was ordered not to possess or consume alcohol or drugs, and to stay away from any establishment that sells alcohol.

He is scheduled to appear back in court April 6.

According to the complaint filed in local court, Bhojwani's blood alcohol content was 0.16. That's twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Placed on leave

In addition to being the Guam Democratic Party's executive director, Bhojwani is the director of policy and communications for Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes.

The party has placed Bhojwani on leave status.

Tony Babauta, chairman of the Democratic Party of Guam, issued the following statement: "Too many of us have lost friends or family to drunk drivers. And, while no one lost their lives to last night's events, I am disappointed that my friend and colleague may have exercised poor judgment and put himself and others at risk. While I won't pre-judge the facts before I know them, I'm going to insist that Chirag focus on himself and take every step necessary to deal with this responsibly while on leave from Party matters."

Bhojwani also has been placed on leave from his legislative job.

The vice speaker issued this statement: “My family and I nearly lost our lives to a drunk driver, and I wouldn’t wish that kind of pain on anyone. I care deeply about Chirag personally and professionally, and I’m hurt and upset over any possibility that he may have placed his life or the lives of others at risk by driving under the influence. While I don’t know the facts of the case, I trust the legal system and know that everyone involved will be treated fairly. In the meantime, Chirag is on leave until I can determine the best steps going forward.”

Complaint

According to the prosecution in court documents, a police report was made about a possible vehicle crash. When police responded, Bhojwani was found standing at the rear of a 2017 GMC Canyon on Route 14 in Tumon.

A police officer could smell alcohol on Bhojwani who had bloodshot and watery eyes, according to the magistrate complaint.

When asked about alcohol consumption, Bhojwani initially said something to the effect of "I want my lawyer here," the court document states.

When the officer asked Bhojwani to perform the standard field sobriety test, he insisted on changing his shoes to a pair of golf shoes but eventually lost his balance when he lifted one foot, according to the court document.

While police were talking to Bhojwani, he asked to retrieve his phone from the vehicle. The officers agreed and an open bottle of beer was found between a golf bag and the rear seat. The bottle was cold and 3/4 full, the court document states.

Bhojwani was one of five people listed as newly confined at the Department of Corrections as of 7:30 a.m., March 16.

Three others were confined for unrelated alleged assaults and the fifth one had an outstanding warrant of arrest.