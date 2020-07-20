Guam Democrats paid tribute to, and mourned the loss of, civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis of Georgia who died Friday at age 80. He was a close associate of Martin Luther King Jr. and had a leading role in the civil rights movement from its earliest days in the 1960s.

"The passing of Lewis is a great loss to the continued protection of our civil rights," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a statement from the Democratic Party of Guam. "His unwavering advocacy in the right fights led to a fair and safe society. It is an honor to be a Democrat believing in the same principles that he fought for."

On behalf of the Guam Legislature, Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes stated, "Lewis' commitment to civil rights has allowed our nation to become a true beacon of hope and a testament to the original virtues of our Founding Fathers."

In a separate statement, first-term Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas recounted sitting with Lewis one day in the House of Representatives. "As renowned as he was, he never carried himself as if he was above anyone, even some brand-new freshman from perhaps the smallest district elected into the 116th Congress," San Nicolas stated. "It felt like sitting next to a lion – not in a dangerous sense – but in the only way that one can describe sitting next to a living icon of American history. And in that brief period, his warmth and graciousness was a reaffirmation for me of what he dedicated his life to – that everyone sit next to one another as brothers and sisters."

Former Guam Del. Madeleine Bordallo served with Lewis for 16 years. "He was a kind man, a real fighter and well respected by all of Congress," she said. "I will miss him."

Guam delegates to the Democratic National Convention in 2016 met Lewis, according to the party release. "(Lewis) struck me as an incredible force of optimism in the United States," stated Sarah Thomas-Nededog, Democratic Party of Guam chairwoman. "Lewis stood out as a gentle man who spoke with great fervor always for the people who were the most disenfranchised. There was an automatic bond between us as if we were of kindred spirits in the few moments we spoke."