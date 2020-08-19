The Democratic Party of Guam has announced the members of its Guam delegation, who will join their national counterparts for the virtual convention being held this week.

The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday night. A pre-convention event was held a day earlier by Democrats leading the Asian American Pacific Islanders Organization in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to a release from the Guam Democrats. Milwaukee is where the convention was supposed to have been held before the pandemic shuttered the events.

Guam delegation

In a release, the Democratic Party of Guam announced the following members of its delegation:

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, delegation chair

Sarah Thomas Nededog, state party chair

Jon Junior Calvo, state party vice chair

Rory Respicio, national committeeman and platform committee member

Taling Taitano, National committeewoman

Del. Michael San Nicolas

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, Biden delegate

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee, Biden delegate

Catherine Flores, Biden delegate

Michael Weakley, Biden delegate

Clifford Guzman, Biden delegate

Rikki Orsini, Sanders delegate and credentials committee member

Julian Janssen, Sanders delegate

Taking part in additional roles are:

James Servino, page

Former Del. Madeleine Bordallo, rules committee member

Beverly Borja, Biden alternate

Antonio Azios, Sanders alternate

Convention speakers include presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, among others.

Roll Call Across America

"Stay tuned for the state and territory delegates announcing their support for the presidential nominees," the Democratic Party of Guam stated, during the convention's Roll Call Across America today at 11 a.m. Guam Time. Sign up to view the convention proceedings on the 2020 DNC website.

For more information, email democraticpartyofguam@gmail.com.