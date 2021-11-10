The Guam Diabetes Association will hold its annual Diabetes Conference from 2-4 p.m., Nov. 14 online. Speakers from the Philippines include Dr. Michael Villa of the St. Lukes Medical Center, Global City, and Dr. Ma. Theresa Chua-Agcaoilli of The Medical City. Dr. Ana Mendez (Ph.D, R.N.) will speak on the Impact of Covid 19 on mental health. Guam Diabetes Association aims to educate communities to reduce the mortality, morbidity, and cost associated with uncontrolled diabetes. Interested participants can register on www.diabetesguam.com.

