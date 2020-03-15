The Guam Department of Education announced that professional development scheduled for Monday, March 16, is canceled, though administrators and 12-month employees are required to report in for duty.

The cancellation comes after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced Sunday evening that Guam has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a GDOE press release.

All school administrators and 12-month employees are required to report to work.

"The Superintendent will be meeting with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero Monday morning to discuss plans for GDOE schools, and further updates will be announced," the press release stated.

There typically are no classes during professional development day, which means students already had the day off.