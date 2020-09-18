The application process for the Guam Department of Education laptop distribution for secondary students is expected to launch at the end of next week, GDOE stated in a press release.

Here's the rest of GDOE's press release:

The GDOE will be distributing roughly 8,000 laptops to middle and high school students in need. Schools are in the process of identifying available computer inventory and finalizing the process for distribution. Applications are expected to be made available by schools at the end of next week.

The laptop distribution aims to provide computer equipment to students based on need. Students/families interested in applying to receive a laptop to facilitate distance learning will need to complete and submit a laptop distribution application form. Some of the factors schools will look at when selecting students to receive laptops will include whether or not the student currently has access to a computer at home, access to the internet, and whether a student is currently engaged with their classes. Once selected, students will need to comply with school requirements and fill out all necessary forms.

Roughly 8,000 laptops will be distributed once the program launches. An additional 10,000 computers are being purchased through the Educational Stabilization Fund and are expected to arrive this December.

At this time, the current GDOE models of learning will remain in place and shifting to the hard copy model of learning is no longer permitted. Any requests to shift models of learning will now be made on a case by case basis.

“We are excited to launch our plans to distribute technology to our students and families in need,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “While we had originally planned to roll out technology to students over the course of several months, we accelerated that timeline based on our shift to full home learning and the needs of our students and families.”

“Our schools have been working tirelessly to inventory available resources so that we can get this equipment to our students as quickly as possible,” Deputy Superintendent Joe Sanchez said. “We hope that providing these additional resources will help our students and families to better adjust to the new models of learning.”