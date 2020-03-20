Guam DOE to start serving lunch to students starting Monday

After receiving the thumbs up from their federal partners, the Guam Department of Education will be serving meals to children up to age 18 beginning Monday.

The “Grab-N-Go” School Meal Program will be stationed at various schools and remain operational through the remainder of the government-wide school closure due to COVID-19, according to the Guam Department of Education.

Below is information from GDOE on how it would work.

Who is eligible?

All children ages 18 years and below.

What?

The school meals program will offer “Grab-N-Go” lunches at no cost utilizing a drive-thru operation, on a first come first serve basis.

The “Grab-N-Go” school meal program is limited to one meal per child and will offer lunch only at this time.

When?

The “Grab-N-Go” school meal program will be operational beginning Monday, March 23, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will continue distribution on weekdays from Monday through Friday, except on holidays and during spring break. Spring break takes place from April 6-10, 2020.

Where?

The “Grab-N-Go” school meal program will be available at the following 11 sites:

North:

• Astumbo Elementary School

• F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School

• Wettengel Elementary School

Central:

• Agana Heights Elementary School

• B.P. Carbullido Elementary School

• George Washington High School

• John F. Kennedy High School

• Jose Rios Middle School

South:

• Inarajan Elementary School

• M.U. Lujan Elementary School

• Southern High School

Why?

The GDOE is working to offer this “Grab-N-Go” school meal program throughout the government-wide school closure to ensure students continue to receive nutritious meals daily, and to help alleviate the stress of students and families.

How?

The “Grab-N-Go” school meal program is made possible through a waiver received by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Participants will be asked to pick up meals through a drive-thru system at a nearby feeding site. GDOE and Sodexo staff will be on hand to facilitate the “Grab-N-Go” school meal distribution. Drivers should remain in their vehicles and follow instructions to facilitate a smooth and safe distribution process.

The GDOE asks families to be patient during these first few days of the “Grab-N-Go” school meal implementation. During the first several days, the GDOE will be working to produce the necessary number of meals and to minimize food waste.