A partnership between the Guam Department of Labor and the Micronesian Resource Center One-Stop Shop (MRCOSS) aims to provide help to as many displaced workers as possible – something that will become necessary as unemployment applications are put online.

“We have been receiving calls, emails and messages from people who need assistance understanding the application process for public benefits as well as applying for those benefits,” said project Director Edimund Wengu.

"It's horrible to have someone starve because they don't know what's available to them."

Wengu said they will be getting training from the Department of Labor to help clients complete the pandemic unemployment assistance application.

GDOL Director David Dell'Isola said the agency has two bilingual staffers who will be temporarily assigned to assist the non-profit organization.

“This is a situation where we can help each other … to reach as many people as possible,” Dell'Isola said. “We’re going to provide the technical assistance … and they have the knowledge of the language and culture needed to help people who’ve been negatively impacted in the pandemic.”

Additionally, Dell’Isola said they’ll be providing their staffers with computers. The agency won’t be using paper applications at the advice of doctors who said hard copy documents could potentially become a vehicle for spreading the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“We used the three-day weekend to push hard to get ready,” Dell’Isola said, reconfirming that the target date to get applications ready for residents to fill out is the end of the month. “Hopefully, by the end of the week.”

Wengu said they are hosting virtual village meetings on the online platform Zoom to help residents who recently moved from the Freely Associated States to Guam better understand how to access help during the pandemic.

Although the MRCOSS program primarily caters to those from the FAS, the office has experienced an uptick of calls from Guam residents of all backgrounds requesting assistance.

“We have been very active on social media to get out important information and offer our services to those in need. We are happy to help everybody during these difficult times,” Wengu said.

Since the first confirmed case of COVID-19, MRCOSS’s multi-lingual caseworkers have been hard at work translating important information related to COVID-19 government regulations into Chuukese, Pohnpeian and Kosraean, and responding to client inquiries over the phone and online.

The Micronesian Resource Center is a division of local nonprofit Mañe’lu and provides informational and educational resources to those migrating from FAS nations to assist individuals and families with their transition to life on Guam.

The project, which started in 2015, is funded by the U.S. Department of Interior Office of Insular Affairs and received additional CARES Act funding from the agency to assist in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.