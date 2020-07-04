This year's primary election has 91 official candidates, fewer by 21 compared to the 2016 primaries.

Three potential candidates did not meet the requirements. Two did not get enough petition signatures, and one was convicted of a crime of moral turpitude.

During Friday's ratification, the Guam Election Commission, led by Chairman Mike Perez, certified that 91 met all the requirements to run for mayor, vice mayor, senator, public auditor and congressional delegate in the Aug. 29 primaries.

The ratification was followed by the batched drawing of lots to determine the placement of candidate names on the primary races ballot.

From 95 to 91

When the window closed on June 30 for filing candidacy papers for the primaries, there were 95 names.

A day later, former Sen. Dennis Rodriguez Jr. declined a committee's nomination for him to run for the Democratic primary race, bringing the number to 94.

At the GEC meeting, Executive Director Maria Pangelinan told commissioners that after review, three did not meet the requirements for candidacy, decreasing the number further to 91. The three who were not ratified:

• Potential Republican candidate for Barrigada mayor Jose K. Manglona did not meet the required number of signatures

• Potential Republican candidate for Tamuning mayor Gregorio Calvo did not meet the required number of signatures.

• Potential Republican candidate for Hagåtña mayor Anthony C. Lujan. The law says candidates shall not have been convicted of a felony or any crime involving moral turpitude.

Unopposed in several races

Several candidates are unopposed in their respective races. Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz does not have a challenger.

Six incumbent mayors, and one vice mayor, also do not have opponents from their party or the other party:

• Barrigada Mayor June Blas, Democrat

• Barrigada Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista, Democrat

• Chalan Pago-Ordot Mayor Jessy Gogue, Democrat

• Hagåtña Mayor John A. Cruz, Republican

• Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta, Republican

• Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco, Democrat

• Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, Democrat

There are 15 Democratic senatorial candidates, all of whom will advance to the Nov. 3 General Election. On the Republican side, there are 16 senatorial candidates. The primaries will eliminate only one.

Former Del. Robert Underwood is challenging Del. Mike San Nicolas in the Democratic primary race for congressional delegate. The winner will face the lone Republican delegate candidate, Sen. Wil Castro.

GEC ready for the primary

Pangelinan said July 15 is the deadline for GEC to mail ballots for absentee and off-island voters. The ballot format was approved and ballot printing is expected to start soon.

The number of registered voters is more than 52,000 now and "climbing," Pangelinan said, so the number of ballots could be anywhere from 53,000 to 55,000. Pangelinan has said the estimated cost of holding the primaries is about $365,000.

Commissioners asked about the cost of ballots. In 2018, it was $1.23 a ballot, Pangelinan said. This year, it's close to $1.30 a ballot, she said.

At the GEC meeting, Commissioner Jerry Crisostomo said some senators and others raised the possibility of scaling back or streamlining the primaries.

Pangelinan also affirmed the commission is ready for the primary. So far, GEC has 221 precinct officials of the 335 needed.

These are the some of the ratified candidates for mayor in the order of their names' appearance on the ballot:

Agana Heights

Democrat

• Jesse F. Pangelinan, challenger

• Jesse M. Fujikawa, challenger

Republican

• Mayor Paul McDonald, incumbent

Agat

Democrat

• MayAnn Charfauros, challenger

Republican

• Mayor Kevin Susuico, incumbent

Asan-Maina

Democrat

• Mayor Frankie A. Salas, incumbent

• John Gumataotao, challenger

Republican

• MiChelle Hope Taitano, challenger

Barrigada

Democrat

• Mayor June U. Blas, incumbent

Chalan Pago-Ordot

Democrat

• Mayor Jessy Gogue, incumbent

Dededo

Democrat

• Mayor Melissa Savares, incumbent

Republican

• Jose A. San Agustin, challenger

Hagåtña

Republican

• Mayor John A. Cruz, incumbent

Inarajan

Democrat

• Anthony Chargualaf, challenger

• Kenneth D. Mantanona, challenger

Mangilao

Republican

• Mayor Allan Ungacta, incumbent

Merizo

Democrat

• John Taijeron, challenger

• Stephen Cruz, challenger

• Julie Cruz, challenger

Republican

Mayor Ernest Chargualaf, incumbent

Mongmong-Toto-Maite

Democrat

• Mayor Rudy Paco, incumbent

Piti

Democrat

• Frank J.R. Cabrera, challenger

Republican

• Mayor Jesse Alig, incumbent

Santa Rita

Democrat

• Mayor Dale Alvarez, incumbent

Republican

• Lizama, Kelly, challenger

Sinajana

Democrat

• Mayor Robert Hofmann, incumbent

Talofofo

Democrat

• Albert Atoigue, challenger

• Mayor Vicente Taitague, incumbent

• Thomas Diego, challenger

Tamuning

Republican

• Mayor Louise Rivera, incumbent

Democrat

• Alan Torrado, challenger

Umatac

Democrat

• Andy Santiago, challenger

• Gilbert Aguon, challenger

Republican

• Mayor Johnny "Bada" Quinata, incumbent

Yigo

Democrat

• Frances Lizama, challenger

• Lillian Guerrero, challenger

• Dennis Flores, challenger

• Peter Pascual, challenger

Republican

• Anthony Sanchez, challenger

• James Santos, challenger

Yona

Democrat

• Mayor Bill Quenga, incumbent

• Edward Terlaje, challenger

Vice Mayors

Agat

Democrat

• Jocelyn Reyes, challenger

Republican

• Vice Mayor Christopher Fejeran, incumbent

Barrigada

Democrat

• Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista, incumbent

Dededo

Democrat

• Peter John Benavente, challenger

Republican

• Vincent Cabrera, challenger

Mangilao

Democrat

• Kevin Delgado, challenger

Republican

• Vice Mayor Thomas Duenas, incumbent

Sinajana

Democrat

• Vice Mayor Rudy Iriarte, incumbent

Republican

• Committee to Draft Joseph Rivera, challenger

Tamuning

Republican

• Albert Toves, challenger

• Javier Atalig, challenger

Yigo

Democrat

• Edward Lujan, challenger

• Sylvia Flores, challenger

Republican

• Loreto Leones, challenger