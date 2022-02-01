Guam Election Commission: Homeless residents can vote

People experiencing homelessness can register to vote in island elections, according to the Guam Election Commission, which is working with mayors and the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention to help make sure no one is disenfranchised on the basis of housing stability.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said experiencing homelessness does not disqualify a person from registering to vote or for their voice to not be heard in shaping their future.

She said in the past, GEC had used their village mayor's office address as the individual's address "to place them in a voting district."

So if the person has always been in Hagåtña but lost their home or no longer has a permanent home, that person can still register to vote in Hagåtña if they meet other requirements, she said.

The person needs to declare or attest before a voter registration clerk that they're a U.S. citizen who will be at least 18 on the date of the next election and that they are a resident of Guam.

Pangelinan said under Guam law, the factors that disqualify adult U.S. citizens from registering to vote are if they are declared by a court to be mentally incompetent, or are confined to a mental institution or incarcerated under a sentence of imprisonment.

The opportunity for these individuals experiencing homelessness to be able to register to vote has always been present, but Pangelinan said "there's not that many" that have done so.

'Details we have to work out'

To make sure the process is clear for everyone involved, GEC is working with other agencies such as the Mayors' Council of Guam.

Council Vice President Robert Hofmann, mayor of Sinajana and an advocate for services for the homeless, said MCOG will be discussing the matter and a committee will be established to explore how to best include the homeless so they aren't disenfranchised.

"So we need to agree on the mailing address, physical address and ID," Hofmann said.

Guam law has been able to cover the ID issue or provide a path to get one at no cost, so the mayors will be dealing more with the two other issues, he said.

"We want to help and allow them to vote for local office even if they are transient and reside there at the moment. Like if they were always from Hågat but are homeless now, they should be able to vote in Hågat because their interest is there," Hofmann said. "They have a desire to hopefully go back. It's not their fault that they don't have a homeless shelter where they used to live, so they can keep voting there using the shelter's physical address. So it's just details we have to work out so it is fair, accessible and helps them vote."

As of Monday, there's no telling whether a standard process will be established prior to Guam's primary election on Aug. 27 and the general election on Nov. 8. The mayors will hold their regular monthly meeting Wednesday.