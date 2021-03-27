Guam EPA: 16 recreational beaches not safe for swimming this weekend

The results of 43 samples taken by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency on March 25, 2021, identified that the following recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Agat: Bangi Beach, Nimitz Beach, Togcha Beach by the cemetery, Togcha Beach near Namo River

• Asan: Adelup Beach Park, Adelup Point Beach west, Asan Bay Beach

• Chalan Pago: Pago Bay

• Hagåtña: Hagåtña Bayside Park, West Hagåtña Bay

• Piti: Piti Bay, Santos Memorial Park

• Talofofo: Talofofo Bay

• Tamuning: Gognga Beach/Okura Beach

• Umatac: Toguan Bay, Umatac Bay

Swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea, according to Guam EPA. It also may result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water, the agency stated.