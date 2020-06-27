Guam EPA: 3 areas not safe for swimming

BAY: East Hagåtña Bay is seen on Jan. 2. Parts of West Hagåtña Bay waters are polluted, according to the latest Guam Environmental Protection Agency testing of water samples this week. Post file photo

The results of 43 samples taken by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency on June 25 identified that the following recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Togcha Beach,  Agat

• Hagåtña Bayside Park and West Hagåtña Bay 

• Toguan Bay, Umatac 

Swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea, Guam EPA stated Friday.

"It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis," the agency added. "Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water."

