Guam EPA: 4 beaches not safe for swimming

The results of 43 samples taken by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency on July 23 identified four recreational water areas polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards, the agency stated on Friday.

• Hagåtña Bayside Park;

• Hagåtña Channel by the outrigger ramp;

• West Hagåtña Bay, by the west storm drain; and

• Merizo Pier.

Swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea, Guam EPA stated.

It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis, according to the agency, which also cautioned that children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.

Jellyfish caution

Guam EPA also stated that Aug. 10 to 14 will be the next projected dates for jellyfish to be prevalent in Guam waters.

Mid-July was the peak of Guam's jellyfish sightings.

“Between 25% and 30% of all stings reported ... happen in July,” Guam Department of Agriculture fisheries biologist Brent Tibbatts said.

On July 15, medics responded to the Gov. Joseph Flores Beach Park, also called Ypao Beach, where a 9-year-old girl had been stung by a box jellyfish.

Tibbatts has advised beachgoers who have been stung to use a stick to remove any tentacles and flush the wound with salt water and vinegar.