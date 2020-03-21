Guam EPA advises all to avoid beaches

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency has suspended its regular beach monitoring based on Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's executive order on March 16. The suspension is to assist in the efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to Guam EPA.

All beach monitoring and field activities are suspended until the end of the month, the agency stated in a press release.

Guam EPA advises "against beachgoing" to encourage social distancing, as mandated by the governor and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency added.