Guam EPA: 2 beaches polluted beyond acceptable standards

Residents may want to avoid Inarajan Bay and Talofofo Bay this weekend as these are the two beaches polluted above accepted bacteriological standards.

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency announced the results of its tests this week after collecting water samples of 43 recreational beaches on Thursday.

Officials warn that swimming, fishing or playing in waters with higher-than-acceptable pollution levels could result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea for the general public.

Young children or elderly people with weakened immune systems may contract more severe illnesses, such as meningitis, encephalitis or severe gastroenteritis.

EPA, along with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, also continues to warn the community of harvesting fish, shellfish and seaweed at the following:

• Orote Point: A seafood advisory was issued in 2001 for the west side of Orote Peninsula (Rizal Beach to Spanish Steps) and Gabgab Beach in Apra Harbor. Seafood caught in these areas may contain polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), chlorinated pesticides or dioxins at levels that are not safe to eat. This includes fish, shellfish and algae or sea grapes.

• Agana Swamp: An advisory was issued regarding fish and shellfish in the Agana swamp and river in 2000. The advisory was issued after test results showed fish and eels in the river and swamp area had higher levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs).

• Cocos Lagoon: A fish consumption advisory for Cocos Lagoon has been in effect since 2006. The advisory stems from fish tissue sampling conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard that indicated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) above U.S. EPA recommended screening value for those fishing in recreational waters.