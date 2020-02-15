Guam EPA: 6 beaches polluted

The results of 43 samples taken by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency on Feb. 13 listed the following recreational waters as polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Togcha Beach, Agat.

• Asan Bay beach.

• Pago Bay.

• Hagåtña Bayside Park.

• Outhouse Beach, Piti.

• Talofofo Bay.

Swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis, according to Guam EPA.

Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water the agency added.