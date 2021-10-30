Guam EPA: Cleanup has begun after spill at old GPA fuel pipeline

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency has responded to a fuel spill at an old pipeline on Nimitz Hill once used by the Guam Power Authority.

The cleanup started Thursday and continued Friday, said Guam EPA spokesperson Nic Lee.

Preliminary reports indicate about 20 gallons of of residual fuel oil spilled.

The pipeline has been inactive for years and was being demolished, according to Guam EPA.

A contractor removing the pipeline acted quickly to inform the agency and begin remedial action, according to Guam EPA.