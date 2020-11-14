Guam EPA identifies 21 beaches in weekly pollution advisory

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency identified 21 beaches on its weekly advisory after resuming weekly water collections. Based on 43 results taken the week of Nov. 12, the following recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Agat: Bangi Beach, Nimitz Beach, north of Agat Marina, south of Chaligan Creek and Togcha Beach - Cemetery;

• Asan: Adelup Beach Park, Adelup Point Beach (West) and Asan Bay Beach;

• Chalan Pago: Pago Bay;

• Hagåtña: Hagåtña Bayside Park, West Hagåtña Bay - Park and West Hagåtña Bay - West Storm Drain;

• Inarajan: Inarajan Bay and Inarajan Pool;

• Merizo: Merizo Pier - Mamaon Channel;

• Piti: Piti Bay, Port Authority Beach and Santos Memorial Park;

• Talofofo: Talofofo Bay; and

• Umatac: Toguan Bay and Umatac Bay.

The public is reminded that swimming, fishing or playing in these waters may result in minor illnesses, such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses, such meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.

