The Guam Environmental Protection Agency said facilities around the island have taken water deliveries from companies using tanker trucks not rated or approved for potable water and is investigating the matter, according to the Joint Information Center.

Non-potable tanker trucks aren't approved for the delivery of water for human consumption. They are used in transporting untested water and may contain unsafe bacteria or chemical contaminants. Traces of these contaminants will remain in the tank and in the water that consumers receive, the JIC stated in a news release.

The water delivered by these non-potable water tankers may only be used for flushing toilets, doing laundry, household cleaning and other non-potable purposes.

Boiling the water from these non-potable water tankers won't make it safe for human consumption.

“Guam EPA urges that if your facility has received water in this manner, cease consumption immediately and do not drink it,” the JIC release stated.

Anyone who may have come into contact with this water is notified to stop drinking the water, stop using it for cooking or brushing teeth, and stop using it in any way that may risk ingestion.

Guam EPA advised residents who may have received water from an unapproved method to use bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.

Contact Guam EPA

Guam EPA is requiring owners of facilities that accepted water deliveries from companies through unapproved methods to self-identify and provide notification to all residents and patrons, using a required notification form, that water at their facilities was derived from an unapproved source and shouldn't be consumed. Facilities can contact Guam EPA for the required notification form.

They also are to notify Guam EPA of the dates of each water delivery, the company that delivered the water and the amount of water delivered via email to brian.bearden@epa.guam.gov or nic.rupley@epa.guam.gov.

“Guam EPA continues to contact owners of all non-potable water delivery trucks who may have delivered water through unapproved methods,” the release stated. “Supplying water intended for consumption through unapproved methods shall be considered to be in violation of the Guam Safe Drinking Water Act and may be subject to administrative penalty orders of up to $32,500 per violation, per day.”

Doesn't apply to GWA

The Guam Waterworks Authority isn't affected, a subsequent release stated.

“GWA water is supplied by approved methods which are consistent with the Guam Safe Drinking Water Act, subject to the ongoing precautionary boil-water notice,” the release added.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo said Guam EPA's notice and order only apply to people and businesses that purchased water from non-GWA trucks.

“All water provided by GWA water stations and any water coming through your tap is regularly laboratory tested and certified safe to drink,” Bordallo stated in the release.