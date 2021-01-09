Guam EPA issues beach advisory, warns of PCB contamination

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency issued its weekly advisory after releasing the results of 43 samples taken the week of Jan. 8. The following recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Agat: Togcha Beach Cemetery;

• Asan: Adelup Beach Park; Asan Bay Beach;

• Chalan Pago: Pago Bay;

• Hagåtña: Hagåtña Bayside Park; West Hagåtña Bay - West Storm Drain;

• Inarajan: Inarajan Bay;

• Piti: Santos Memorial Park;

• Talofofo: Talofofo Bay; and

• Umatac: Toguan Bay.

The public is reminded that swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses, such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.

Residents are reminded that seafood caught on the west side of Orote Point (Rizal Beach to Spanish Steps) and Gabgab Beach in Apra Harbor may contain polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), chlorinated pesticides or dioxins at levels that are not safe to eat. This includes: fish, shellfish and algae or sea grapes. Residents are also encouraged to remove skin and fatty tissue in the belly and along the side and internal organs of seafood to reduce potential exposure to chemicals.

The Guam EPA also warns residents about the advisory that was issued regarding fish and shellfish in the Agana Swamp and River after test results showed fish and eels in the river and swamp area had higher levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). PCBs were used at the Agana Power Plant and were found in the soil near the electric transformers at the plant and in the Agana Swamp.

A fish consumption advisory also remains in effect for Cocos Lagoon as fish samples found polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) above U.S. EPA recommended screening value for those fishing in recreational waters. The advisory applies only to consuming fish and does not cover swimming, wading or other recreational activities in the lagoon. PCB contamination in the lagoon along the Cocos Island shoreline is suspected to have come from the former U.S. Coast Guard Long Range Navigation (LORAN) station on Cocos Island.

The public is reminded that an advisory is still in effect for Tanguisson Beach. No harvesting or consumption of seaweed, fish or marine organisms is allowed at Tanguisson Beach.

Information was provided in a press release.