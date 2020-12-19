Guam EPA issues beach advisory

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency issued its weekly advisory after releasing the results of 43 samples taken the week of Dec. 17. The following recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Agat: Bangi Beach, Nimitz Beach, North of Agat Marina, south of Chaligan Creek, Togcha Beach - Cemetery and Togcha Beach - Namo

• Asan: Adelup Beach Park, Adelup Point Beach (West) and Asan Bay Beach

• Chalan Pago: Pago Bay;

• Hagåtña: Hagåtña Bayside Park, Hagåtña Channel - Outrigger Ramp, Padre Palomo Park Beach and West Hagåtña Bay - West Storm Drain;

• Inarajan: Inarajan Bay;

• Merizo: Merizo Pier - Mamaon Channel;

• Piti: Piti Bay and Santos Memorial Park;

• Talofofo: Talofofo Bay;

• Tamuning: East Hagåtña Bay - Trinchera Beach; and

• Umatac Toguan Bay and Umatac Bay.

The public is reminded that swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses, such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.

The public is reminded that an advisory is still in effect for Tanguisson Beach. No harvesting or consumption of seaweed, fish or marine organisms is allowed at Tanguisson Beach.

Information was provided in a press release.