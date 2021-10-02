Guam EPA issues beach waters advisory

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency released the results of 43 samples taken the week of Sept. 30. They identified the following recreational waters as polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Agat : Bangi Beach; Nimitz Beach; North of Agat Marina, south of Chaligan Creek; Togcha Beach - Agat; Togcha Beach - cemetery; Togcha Beach - Namo.

• Asan: Adelup Beach Park; Adelup Point Beach (West); Asan Bay Beach.

• Chalan Pago: Pago Bay.

• Hagåtña: Hagatna Bayside Park; Hagåtña Channel - outrigger ramp; Padre Palomo Park Beach; West Hagåtña Bay - park; West Hagåtña Bay - West storm drain.

• Inarajan: Inarajan Bay; Inarajan Pool.

• Merizo: Merizo Pier - Mamaon Channel

• Piti: Family Beach; Piti Bay; Port Authority Beach; Santos Memorial.

• Talofofo: Talofofo Bay.

• Tamuning: Dungca's Beach; Dungca's Beach - Sleepy Lagoon; East Hagåtña Bay - Alupang Tower Beach; East Hagåtña Bay - Trinchera Beach; Gun Beach; Naton Beach - Matapang Beach Park; Naton Beach - San Vitores.

• Umatac: Toguan Bay; Umatac Bay.

• Yona: Tagachang Beach.

Swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea and may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis or severe gastroenteritis, according to Guam EPA.

