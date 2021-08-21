Guam EPA issues polluted beach waters advisory

The results of 43 samples taken by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency on Aug. 19 indicated that the following recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Hågat - Bangi Beach, Nimitz Beach, Togcha Beach.

• Asan – Asan Bay Beach.

• Hagåtña – Hagåtña Bayside Park, Hagåtña Channel.

• Inalåhan – Inarajan Bay.

• Malesso′ - Malesso′ pier, Mamaon Channel.

• Piti - Santos Memorial Beach.

• Talo′fo′fo′ – Talo′fo′fo′ Bay.

• Humåtak - Toguan Bay, Humåtak Bay.

Swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea and may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis or severe gastroenteritis, according to Guam EPA.