Guam EPA issues weekly beach advisory

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency released its weekly advisory after the results of 43 samples were taken the week of Dec. 10. The following beaches were identified as polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Agat: Bangi Beach; Nimitz Beach; North of Agat Marina, south of Chaligan Creek; Togcha Beach - Cemetery; Togcha Beach - Namo;

• Asan: Adelup Beach Park; Adelup Point Beach (West); Asan Bay Beach;

• Chalan Pago: Pago Bay;

• Hagåtña: Hagåtña Bayside Park; Hagåtña Channel - Outrigger Ramp; Padre Palomo Park Beach; West Hagåtña Bay - West Storm Drain

Inarajan: Inarajan Bay;

Merizo: Merizo Pier - Mamaon Channel;

Piti: Piti Bay; Santos Memorial Park;

Talofofo: First Beach; Talofofo Bay; and

• Umatac: Toguan Bay; Umatac Bay.

The public is reminded that swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.

An additional advisory was issued for Tanguisson Beach. The public is reminded that no harvesting or consumption of seaweed, fish or marine organisms is allowed at Tanguisson Beach.

Information was provided in a press release.