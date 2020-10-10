Guam EPA pollution advisory lists 20 beaches

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency resumed weekly sampling and monitoring of the island's recreational beaches recently.

With 42 samples taken Oct. 7, the following beaches were deemed polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Agat: Bangi Beach, Nimitz Beach, Togcha Beach - Agat, Togcha Beach - Cemetery and Togcha Beach - Namo;

• Asan: Adelup Beach Park, Adelup Point Beach (West) and Asan Bay Beach;

• Chalan Pago: Pago Bay;

• Hagåtña: Hagåtña Bayside Park, Hagåtña Channel - Outrigger Ramp, Padre Palomo Park Beach and West Hagåtña Bay - West Storm Drain;

• Inarajan: Inarajan Bay;

• Piti: Santos Memorial Park, United Seamen's Service;

• Talofofo: Talofofo Bay;

• Tamuning: East Hagåtña Bay - Trinchera Beach; and

• Umatac: Toguan Bay and Umatac Bay.

The Guam EPA also reminded the public that swimming, fishing and playing in these waters may result in minor illnesses, such as sore throat or diarrhea. More serious illnesses, such as meningitis and encephalitis, are also a possibility. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to these illnesses.

An additional advisory for Tanguisson Beach was issued against the consumption of seaweed, fish or other marine organisms.

A jellyfish advisory is also in place for all local waters from Oct. 9-11.

