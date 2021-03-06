Guam EPA releases list of polluted beaches

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency released the list of beaches identified as polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards after collecting 43 samples the week of March 4.

• Agat: Bangi Beach; Nimitz Beach; Togcha Beach - Cemetery

• Dededo: Tanguisson Beach;

• Hagåtña: West Hagåtña Bay - West Storm Drain; and

• Talofofo: Talofofo Bay.

The public is reminded that swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.

The next predicted period for jellyfish sightings is March 6 to 8.

Information was provided in a press release.