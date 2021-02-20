Guam EPA releases weekly beach advisory

Eleven island beaches were deemed polluted above accepted bacteriological standards after the release of results of 43 samples taken by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency during the week of Feb. 17.

The public is asked to stay away from the following waters:

• Agat: Bangi Beach; Togcha Beach - Cemetery

• Asan: Adelup Beach Park;

• Chalan Pago: Pago Bay;

• Hagåtña: Padre Palomo Park Beach; West Hagåtña Bay - West Storm Drain;

• Inarajan: Inarajan Bay;

• Merizo: Merizo Pier - Mamaon Channel;

• Piti: Piti Bay;

• Talofofo: Talofofo Bay; and

• Umatac: Toguan Bay.

The public is reminded that swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.

An additional advisory for Tanguisson Beach still exists. No harvesting or consumption of seaweed, fish or marine organisms is allowed at Tanguisson Beach.

Shellfish advisories are still in effect for Orote Point, Agana Swamp and Cocos Lagoon.