Guam EPA says 7 beaches are polluted

If you're planning on heading to the beach this weekend, in addition to checking on riptides and other dangerous marine conditions, you might want to make sure the beach you have in mind isn't polluted.

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency tested 43 samples taken from popular local recreational waters on Jan. 23. The results of the tested samples show that seven of Guam's beaches are polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

Agat: Bangi Beach

Asan: Asan Bay Beach

Dededo: Tanguisson Beach

Talofofo: Talofofo Bay

Tamuning: Dungca's Beach, East Hagåtña Bay - Trinchera Beach, Naton Beach - Matapang Beach Park

Guam EPA officials warn that swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis, the advisory stated. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.