Guam EPA: Solar farm runoff could lead to federal fines

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency is waiting for a final report from its Environmental Monitoring and Analytical Services Division on whether erosion made its way to ocean waters behind the 60-megawatt solar farm project in Mangilao.

Guam EPA has issued a notice of violation to the project contractor, Samsung E&C America Inc., for violating provisions of the Guam Soil Erosion and Sediment Control Regulations.

But according to Guam EPA spokesman Nicholas Lee, discharges into navigable waters of the United States or its territories must follow provisions of the federal Clean Water Act.

"Discharges into these waters fall under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit reviewers with U.S. EPA. If any of the solar farm's project stormwater runoff was discharged into the ocean, there could be potential for CWA violations," he said.

That means additional penalties or fines might be imposed by U.S. EPA.

Guam EPA is in consultation on the matter with the U.S. EPA Enforcement and Compliance Branch in Region 9, according to Lee.

Guam EPA EMAS officials were inspecting waters beyond the cliff line past the solar project site Thursday morning to see if sediment had made its way to the area.

Guam Department of Agriculture personnel were also on-site Thursday assessing damage and potential impacts at the Marbo Cave area.

Guam EPA began investigating the solar farm project after receiving photos and videos July 23 of flooding, runoff and sediment on properties adjacent to the solar farm. Pathways to residential properties were impacted, according to Lee.

A second inspection was completed at nearby Marbo Cave, a freshwater cavern that serves as a hiking destination and tourist attraction, where officials observed that the path down into the cave had been obliterated, likely due to stormwater surges from the project site. The waters in the cave were covered in sediment and debris.

Officials confirmed that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm were not fully installed and other such measures were in the process of being installed despite construction being well underway.

Samsung E&C America now has to comply with certain mitigation measures and timelines.

Guam EPA had proposed a civil penalty of $10,000 per violation per day over 368 days.

This would have amounted to more than $18.4 million, but the agency is limited to assessing a maximum penalty of $125,000 for water pollution violations.

Acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio responded to the violations Friday, stating that it was important to move quickly to reverse any damage.

"It is critical that the entities responsible are held accountable for their reckless and negligent actions, and we must remain vigilant in our efforts to protect and preserve these invaluable land and water resources for the use of our people and future generations," he said.

Removing the cap

Following news of the violation and fine, Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sen. Sabina Perez sponsored Bill 165-36, which proposes to remove caps on fines for civil penalties for Guam soil erosion and sediment violations.

The pair also sponsored Bill 166-36, which seeks additional funding in order to expand the enforcement capacity of Guam EPA.

Lee said the agency is in receipt of both bills and they are under review.

"We absolutely appreciate Speaker Terlaje and Sen. Perez as they both have been champions of legislation that have sought to empower our agency and protect our island's environment," he added.

No news of delay

The solar project at the heart of the issue is part of the Guam Power Authority's Phase 2 renewable energy projects.

While Samsung E&C America is the contractor for the project, the solar power plant is owned by KEPCO Mangilao Solar LLC. The project was awarded to the the KEPCO-LG CNS Consortium in 2018.

GPA General Manager John Benavente stated the utility was in communication with KEPCO on the recent news of environmental and flooding issues.

"GPA expects the contractor to comply with all environmental and regulatory requirements according to the contract," he said.

The utility meets regularly with KEPCO for discussions and updates on the project. GPA has not received any notification that the project will be delayed. The commissioning date for the facility is in early 2022.

Once complete, GPA will purchase power from KEPCO at an initial rate of 8.5 cents per kilowatt-hour. An escalator rate will apply each year for 25 years of the agreement.

"GPA ratepayers are the beneficiaries of this utility-scale renewable project to include the benefits of solar energy available at rates that are affordable, stable and not subject to world oil price fluctuations," Benavente said.

"The substantial savings in the first five years of operations is estimated to exceed $20 million, passed on to ratepayers through their monthly energy statement as part of the GPA’s Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause rate," he said.

Those savings can't seem to come soon enough. On Thursday, the Public Utilities Commission approved a phased LEAC rate increase for August through January.