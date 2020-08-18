The Guam Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday it will be offering limited services this week and next during Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

Any inspections that were scheduled between Aug. 17–28 will be rescheduled.

Applications for new permits, permit renewals, and agency clearances will not be accepted during PCOR1. Permit and applications submitted to the agency prior to Aug. 17 will continue to be reviewed.

Agency personnel will be available via email, as employees are teleworking. The Guam EPA email directory can be found by visiting www.epa.guam.gov/agency-directory-2/.