Guam exceeds 62,500 adult full vaccination goal ahead of time

Guam surpassed Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's goal of fully vaccinating at least 50% or 62,500 of the adult population on Wednesday, three days ahead of the May 1 deadline, based on data from the Joint Information Center Thursday night.

The governor set the May 1 Path to Half goal to reopen tourism and lift post-travel quarantine.

The governor is expected to make an announcement about the reached goal and travel policy changes this afternoon.

The preliminary full vaccination tally is 62,660 as of Wednesday, and this still does not include the numbers from Thursday's vaccination at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

JIC data shows 54,808 adults fully vaccinated as of April 28, while latest public data from the Department of Defense as of April 22 was 7,852. These add up the preliminary total to 62,660.

The JIC vaccination data is from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Guam National Guard which runs the vaccination clinic at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, and private clinics and health care facilities also proving vaccination.

Full vaccination among 16 years old and older, based on JIC data as of Wednesday:

36,641 received the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

17,721 received the two-dose Moderna vaccine

446 received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine.

DOD also tracks its vaccination of military personnel and dependents and federal employees, and Public Health earlier said they will combine DOD vaccination with that of the JIC tally.

8 new cases

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 308 tests performed on Wednesday, JIC reported.

Two of the cases reported recent travel history and were identified in quarantine.

To date, Guam has a total of 7,959 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 136 deaths, 84 cases in active isolation, and 7,739 not in active isolation.

Hospitalization was at six as of Wednesday, up from five the previous day.

The COVID-19 area risk, or CAR, score is 0.7.

That's still lower than the governor's threshold of below 2.5 for her to reopen tourism, coupled with low hospitalization rate and robust full vaccination.

The governor's next goal is to vaccinate at least 100,000 of Guam's adult population to achieve herd immunity, by the time the island marks on July 21 the 77th anniversary of Guam's liberation from Japanese occupation during World War II. The governor said it would be some sort of Guam's "liberation" from COVID-19.