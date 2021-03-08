Guam expecting new Navy commander

Rear Adm. John Menoni, who spent the last year and a half as the commander of Joint Region Marianas, is leaving Guam for new waters.

The Department of Defense announced his transfer to lead Expeditionary Strike Group 2 out of Virginia Beach with a number of other flag officer assignments. Menoni took the Guam post in July 2019 – his third time being stationed on the island. As commander of JRM, he also served as commander of U.S. Naval Forces Marianas and defense representative to Guam, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Republic of Palau, and Federated States of Micronesia. Menoni is a Navy pilot, whose operational flying tours included a stint on Guam with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25.

His replacement has yet to be announced. When reached for comment, Lt. Cmdr. Rick Moore, public affairs officer for JRM, said he didn't want to speculate on the specific timeline for Rear Adm. Menoni's "change of command or execution of permanent change of station orders."