Guam faces low risk, local officials say, as coronavirus reaches Japan, Korea

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services said Friday the public faces a low risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus, but cautions the situation is rapidly evolving.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday did confirm that based on international reports there have been travel-associated coronavirus cases in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea in addition to hundreds of cases in China.

Guam doesn't have a single confirmed case of coronavirus but the island's two main tourist markets – Japan and South Korea – each had two confirmed cases as of Friday.

Dr. Janna Manglona, central medical director for Public Health, said because the virus is new, local officials do not know how easily transmittable the virus is.

Although the CDC considers the American public at low risk, Manglona said, "mark down the time because in five minutes, that may change."

Currently, Manglona said, there is no treatment for or vaccination specifically for the coronavirus.

The National Institutes of Health is at an early stage of discussions on a vaccine. However, it was stated in the CDC press conference: "It's not something that’s going to be available tomorrow."

Linda DeNorcey, director for Public Health, said a protocol is in place for health care providers to report suspected cases of the virus.

DeNorcey said the incubation period is about 14 days from the time a person is affected and starts to see symptoms.

According to DeNorcey, the virus was first identified in Wuhan, China, last year. The virus originated from animals, and later transmitted from person to person, DeNorcey added.

Recent data showed there are 611 cases of the virus with 17 deaths, according to DeNorcey.

The virus has also reached Washington state in the United States. There's one suspected case in Texas, The Washington Post reported.

The government of Guam is closely coordinating with CDC and has issued alerts to health care providers to increase awareness, establish protocols to ship specimens off island, and review existing protocols for respiratory outbreaks, according to a DPHSS press release.

Public Health wants the public to practice the same measures used to prevent influenza or any other respiratory illness: