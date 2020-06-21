Guam faces a shortage of precinct officials with only about 100 people applying to fill the 355 positions needed for the Aug. 29 primary election.

Typically, in an election year, the commission would have recruited most or all of the needed precinct officials two months ahead of the primary election.

"Not this time," said Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

Concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic could be contributing to the reasons why they haven't had as many people apply, Pangelinan said.

Each precinct official is paid a stipend of $350 per election.

The initial deadline to apply to become a precinct official was May 29. With only a few applicants, the Guam Election Commission extended the deadline to June 12, to no avail.

"We still don't have the numbers we need," Pangelinan said Friday.

She said GEC sent out letters on March 9 to the Democratic Party of Guam and the Republican Party of Guam about the need for precinct officials.

Facing a low application rate, the commission announced earlier in the week that it's still accepting precinct official application forms.

Individuals who are interested in applying may download the application at https://gec.guam.gov/index.php/for-precinct-officials and may forward a completed application form with a copy of a photo I.D. to vote@gec.guam.gov.

SUBHEAD:

Who can apply?

To qualify as a precinct official, an individual must be: