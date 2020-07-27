A man who identified himself to police as a local firefighter has been arrested on suspicion of illegal drug possession after a traffic stop.

Guam police officers conducted the traffic stop in Agana Heights on Monday afternoon.

The driver, later identified as Dominik Anthony Salas, 37, allegedly displayed indicators of a person under the influence of a substance, a police report states.

Salas allegedly consented to a search on him and the vehicle he was driving.

Police alleged they found a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine and a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine.

The suspect was booked and confined.

During the traffic stop, Salas identified himself as a firefighter 1 with the Guam Fire Department, the police report stated.

GFD Chief Dan Stone has confirmed he's been informed of Salas' arrest.

"However, the details surrounding his case have not been fully disclosed," Stone stated. The Guam Fire Department will reserve comment until our Staff Inspector's Office has had a chance to review the case in its entirety."

Salas is listed on the GFD's staffing pattern as a firefighter 1 who has a base pay of $48,115.

No other details were available as of press time.