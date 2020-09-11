The fight against COVID-19 has gone digital, as the island is now the first U.S. territory to launch the Guam COVID Alert app.

It’s an exposure notification app that has the ability to alert users if they have been exposed to other app users who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

“In order for it to be successful, we need a lot of people to use it,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said during a press conference held Thursday.

Download the App Get the Guam COVID Alert app by clicking the link for your device below: • Apple App Store • Google Play

The app was developed by engineers with Apple, Google and the PathCheck Foundation that uses Bluetooth technology for digital contact tracing.

“What a great day for Guam in the middle of this big challenge with COVID-19,” said Ramesh Raskar, co-founder and chief scientist of PathCheck Foundation. “I hope Guam will be the shining light of innovation in the Pacific region to combat COVID-19.”

The hope is to get 60% of the island to download the app, which will augment the manual contact tracing already being done.

“All of this is done anonymously,” said DPHSS Director Art San Agustin. “It does give you an alert that you are in proximity to someone with COVID-19. You can start to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and arrange for testing if you do have symptoms. Most importantly, you can also take action to make sure you do not spread it to anyone else.”

The administration said the app does protect each user's privacy, and does not track an individual's location or access personal contacts in the mobile device.

“If we can do anything to stop this virus and contain this virus, then it will be a plus for our people. It’s very sad that in these last few days we’ve had more than six deaths and so if we can have a tool to decrease exposure and transmission, then I am all for it,” Leon Guerrero said.

The governor noted researchers at Oxford University reported the findings of their study that for every 100 to 200 downloads of the app, 100 infections can be prevented and one life can be saved.

The study found that more digital contact tracing will lead to lower infection and death rates.

“As the number of cases rises, the number of people who need to be contacted rises as well. Our contact tracers need help. That’s why tools like Guam COVID Alert can be very valuable,” said Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio. “This app isn’t a magic bullet. It won’t replace what we know works – staying home, social distancing, and wearing masks. But, as the governor said, we need whatever tools we can get to win against COVID-19.”

Efforts to expand the app to include other areas in the region are also underway.

“We are working with all the islands,” said Vince Munoz, managing member of NexGenSys and developer with PathCheck. “We want to do all of Micronesia. The Guam team really advocates for the underserved and for those that can’t afford smart devices, so we are trying to do some research projects with PathCheck and MIT to invent some things that will overcome that.”

The governor is confident the app will help contain the virus.

“I see it as an individual responsibility to our community because Public Health isn’t going to be putting in the positives. They don’t know your number, they don’t know who has an iPhone and who has an Android. So it’s our individual responsibility,” Leon Guerrero said. “Trust in the administration, trust in the government, trust that we are all working together to fight this COVID virus because at the end of the day, it is going to save lives and decrease those numbers.”