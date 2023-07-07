Want to liven up your village park or workplace with some greenery? Or plant some trees to help stop pesky soil erosion? The Guam Department of Agriculture can help.

Grant funding of up to $2,500 is available to help interested applicants grow trees in publicly accessible spaces, part of an effort to promote "urban and community forestry" from Agriculture's Forestry and Soil Resources Division, the department announced in a news release. The deadline to apply is July 20.

Planting trees in the village can help to improve erosion and water control, said Denise Crisostomo, program manager for the Fina'maolek Grant Program, but livening up your subdivision with greenery is also an acceptable use of grant funding. The $24,000 project is a pilot program, as Agriculture looks to encourage an interest in sustainable community and urban forestry.

"When you're sitting out there in the hot sun, and you wish you were under a tree, you make those connections. And then the cultural and historical significance of our trees – for hundreds of years our native trees provided us with medicines, food (and) materials," Crisostomo told The Guam Daily Post.

Projects can be as involved as a large planting of local trees, or as simple as setting down a sapling in a playground for schoolchildren, she said.

"Take ... a school in Dededo," said Crisostomo. "The kids, they break for recess, they go outside, they've got this huge open field, and it's just flat. There's nowhere for them to sit, no trees to play under. That is one definition of an urban forest. It doesn't have to be huge. It doesn't have to be dense. Because more often than not, these urban areas that are accessible to people are not huge."

And then there's always the prospect of planting breadfruit, mango or avocado trees and reaping the rewards of their fruits. Grant funding can be used to plant in any area with regular foot traffic, she said, adding that invasive species aren't eligible for plantings.

Applicants without a green thumb can even use the grant funding to hire someone who does have one to do the planting. There is a dollar-for-dollar match, but the match doesn't have to be monetary, Crisostomo said, as recipients can match the grant funds with equitable volunteer work for the planting project.

Grants are open to nonprofits, schools, businesses, government entities, places of worship, volunteer groups and individuals, according to a release from the program.

According to a release from the program, recipients can get funding for:

• Tree planting projects.

• Tropical urban forestry professional training.

• Forestry technology tools.

• Education and outreach projects.

For more information, call 671-682-7897 or email finamaolek@smarttreespacific.org.