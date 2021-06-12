Guam gas price breaches $5 a gallon for premium buyers

Guam's gasoline prices are up again, this time by 10 cents. For regular grade, the increase means it now costs $4.62 a gallon at the pumps.

Vehicle owners who use premium grade gasoline will see the price reach a new high to $5.02.

The national average stateside is $3.07, according to price tracker AAA.

On Friday morning, Mobil gas stations displayed the new gas prices. Service stations that sell the 76 gasoline brand followed soon after.

The third gasoline brand available on Guam, Shell, had not moved prices as of press time Friday but all three have mirrored each other's prices within a few days of one brand's price increase or decrease.

The price of regular-grade gasoline last went up in May from $4.42 to $4.52 a gallon.

(Daily Post Staff)