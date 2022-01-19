Guam gas prices exceed $5

Guam’s gas prices are again breaking the $5 mark.

Mobil on Tuesday was the first to change its prices, including to $5.04 for a gallon of regular grade fuel. Premium grade gasoline now goes for $5.44. The other two Guam retailers – 76 and Shell – are expected to follow suit based on prior price changes dating back years.

The latest price jump is the second 15-cent increase in about two weeks.

On Jan. 5, the three gasoline retailers raised gas prices to $4.89 for a gallon of unleaded.

These latest increases run counter to gasoline prices in the U.S. mainland, which have held steady this week at an average of $3.30 for regular grade fuel. Winter weather and the omicron coronavirus variant are the likely reasons behind the dip in demand for gasoline stateside. Typically, pump prices decline due to lower demand and a rise in supply, according to the AAA Gas Prices website.

Guam saw this in 2020 when gas prices dropped to a low of $3.13 a gallon. As COVID-19-related restrictions on the community were lifted and vaccines became available, gas prices started to climb. In October 2021, prices had increased to a high of $5.10 for a gallon of unleaded fuel. That was followed by a short series of decreases until the new year came along.

The AAA Gas Prices website also noted that continued growth in the price of crude oil has helped to elevate pump prices. As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices likely will follow suit.

Guam gasoline prices in the past year have increased:

• May 6, 2020: Unleaded gasoline increased to $3.13.

• May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.28.

• June 4, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.43.

• June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.58.

• July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.68.

• Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.78.

• Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.88.

• Jan. 23, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.98.

• Feb. 11, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.10.

• Feb. 18, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.20.

• March 3, 2021: 10-cent increase $4.30.

• March 17, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.42.

• May 7, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.52.

• June 11, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.62.

• July 2, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.72.

• July 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.62.

• Aug. 4, 2021: 15-cent increase to $4.77

• Aug. 16, 2021: 12-cent decrease to $4.65.

• Sept. 17, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.75.

• Oct. 5, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.85.

• Oct. 15, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.95.

• Oct. 27, 2021: 15-cent increase to $5.10.

• Nov. 15, 2021: 11-cent decrease to $4.99.

• Nov. 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.89.

• Dec. 2, 2021: 15-cent decrease to $4.74.

• Jan. 5, 2022: 15-cent increase to $4.89.

• Jan. 18, 2022: 15-cent increase to $5.04.